Gadag celebrates Rashtriya Panchayat Raj Day event

Gadag marked Panchayat Raj Day, stressing decentralised governance, stronger Gram Sabhas, and timely Panchayat elections for rural development

Gadag

Rashtriya Panchayat Raj Day was celebrated in Gadag under the joint arrangement of the district administration and Zilla Panchayat, highlighting the importance of decentralised governance in rural development.

Inaugurating the programme, D R Patil, Vice President of the State Decentralisation Planning and Development Committee, said Panchayat Raj Day should be observed as a meaningful occasion that recognises the strength of local governance. He stressed that real development is possible only when power is effectively shared with villages. He also said that delayed Panchayat elections have weakened local administration and urged elected representatives to demand their rights and responsibilities more strongly.

Patil said Gram Sabhas must remain the core of decision-making and villagers should actively participate instead of staying silent on important governance issues. He added that Gadag district has the potential to become a model for decentralised development if the system is used properly.

District Collector and Zilla Panchayat CEO C N Sridhar said the Panchayat system has become stronger over time and plays a key role in rural administration. He urged members to develop their wards as model areas and use the powers given under law for public welfare.

Lecturer Prakash Machenahalli explained that Panchayat Raj has deep historical roots and is essential for participatory governance. He said India’s villages were once self governed systems and Mahatma Gandhi’s vision of village swaraj still guides rural development goals today.

Speakers collectively said decentralisation should not remain on paper but must function as a strong people driven system. They called for active involvement of citizens, transparent decision making and better use of local bodies to improve rural life and governance across Karnataka.