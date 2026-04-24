Planned power cut announced in Haveri areas

HAVERI

HESCOM has announced a scheduled power outage in several parts of Haveri district on April 26 due to maintenance work at the Shigaon 30/11 KV power distribution station. Officials said electricity supply will be affected from 10 am to 5 pm in areas including Basavanahalli, Jekkinakatti, Shivpura, Konnakeri, Bhadrapur, Mulakeri, Basavankatti, APMC surroundings, and nearby villages and roads along the NH4–Savanur route. Important locations like Basaveshwar Nagar, Court area, and KSID zone will also be impacted. Authorities requested public cooperation during the maintenance work and said the shutdown is necessary to ensure better and stable power supply.