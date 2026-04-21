Shah promises better deal for north Bengal hills if BJP romp home

Kolkata

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday asserted that a permanent political solution for the long-standing issues in the hill regions of North Bengal would be achieved within a month if the Bharatiya Janata Party comes to power in the upcoming state Assembly elections.

Addressing a gathering, Amit Shah said that the regions of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Kurseong, which have historically witnessed political unrest and demands for autonomy, would finally see a lasting resolution under a BJP-led government in West Bengal.

He emphasized that the party is committed to addressing the aspirations of the people living in these hill areas, where demands for a separate administrative setup have persisted for decades. According to Shah, previous governments have failed to provide a stable and satisfactory solution, resulting in repeated agitations and disruptions in the region.

Shah further stated that the BJP has a clear roadmap to bring peace, development, and political stability to the hills. He assured that all stakeholders would be taken into confidence and that the solution would be implemented swiftly, within a month of the party assuming power in the state.

The hill regions of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Kurseong are strategically and culturally significant, but have often been affected by strikes, protests, and political movements seeking greater autonomy. These developments have impacted tourism, the local economy, and daily life for residents.

The statement by Amit Shah is being seen as a major political promise ahead of the Assembly elections in West Bengal, where the BJP is aiming to expand its influence and challenge the ruling party. Political observers note that the assurance of a quick resolution could play a key role in attracting voter support from the hill constituencies.

As the election campaign intensifies, the focus on regional issues such as governance, identity, and development is expected to remain central to the political discourse in West Bengal.