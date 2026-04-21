Explosion damages Cong worker’s house in Murshidabad

Kolkata

According to police officials, the incident occurred in Murshidabad, a district considered politically sensitive during election periods. The blast caused significant damage to the roof of the residence, but fortunately, no injuries or casualties were reported.

Authorities said the explosion took place early in the morning, catching residents in the area off guard. The house reportedly belongs to a local worker associated with the Indian National Congress. While the exact cause of the blast is yet to be determined, initial reports suggest the use of explosive material.

Police teams rushed to the spot soon after receiving information and have begun an investigation into the incident. Security has been heightened in the area, and forensic experts are expected to examine the site to gather crucial evidence.

The explosion comes at a time when political tensions are running high in West Bengal ahead of the Assembly elections. Incidents like these raise concerns about the safety of party workers and the potential for violence during the electoral process.

Officials have assured that strict action will be taken against those responsible once identified. Meanwhile, local residents remain anxious, urging authorities to ensure peace and security in the region during the crucial election period. Further details are awaited as the investigation progresses.