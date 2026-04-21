New Bihar CM heads to Delhi to meet PM Modi

Patna

After assuming office as the new Chief Minister of Bihar, Samrat Choudhary on Tuesday flew to New Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Chief Minister is scheduled to meet the Prime Minister at around 4 p.m. This will be a courtesy meeting following Samrat Choudhary’s swearing-in and the formation of the new NDA government in the state.

Sources said that the two leaders are expected to discuss the current situation in Bihar and strategies to accelerate the state’s development. The meeting is also likely to focus on governance, Centre-State coordination, and the implementation of key development schemes.

Notably, this marks the first time that a leader from the BJP’s quota has assumed the office of Chief Minister in Bihar, making the meeting significant on multiple fronts.

Meanwhile, shortly after the swearing-in ceremony, Prime Minister Modi congratulated had Choudhary and expressed confidence in his leadership.

In a post on ‘X’, PM Modi highlighted Choudhary’s energy, commitment to public service, and grassroots experience, stating that these qualities would play a crucial role in Bihar’s progress.

He also expressed confidence that the state would achieve new milestones under his leadership.

Since taking the oath, Chief Minister Choudhary has been in action mode and has already conducted several review meetings.

On the second day after his swearing-in, he visited Takht Sri Harmandir Ji Patna Sahib, where he offered prayers for peace, harmony, and prosperity in the state. During the visit, the Gurudwara Management Committee honoured him with a ceremonial sword, a stole, and a Saropa (robe of honour). The Bharatiya Janata Party Mahila Morcha organised a ‘Jan Akrosh Mahila Sammelan’ in Patna to express support for the Women’s Reservation Amendment Bill.

Addressing the gathering, Choudhary issued a strong warning against crimes against women, stating that offenders would not be spared. Delivering a stern message, he asserted that those who commit crimes against women would be tracked down and brought to justice, no matter where they try to hide.