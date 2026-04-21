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UN council slams deadly Lebanon peacekeeper attack

Cityhilights
By Cityhilights
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United Nations

The UN Security Council strongly condemned an attack in southern Lebanon that killed a French peacekeeper and injured three others, including two seriously. Members demanded a quick investigation and accountability for those responsible. They said peacekeepers must never be targeted and offered condolences to victims’ families and support to France. The Council backed UNIFIL and urged all sides to respect its safety and movement. UN chief Antonio Guterres also condemned the attack, warning such acts may be war crimes and must be punished. This incident highlights rising tensions despite a recent ceasefire agreement in the region.

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