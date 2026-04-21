South Korea slams Japan shrine visit controversy

Seoul

South Korea expressed deep regret after Sanae Takaichi sent a ritual offering to Yasukuni Shrine, a site linked to Japan’s wartime past. Lawmakers also visited or planned visits, sparking criticism. Seoul urged Japan to face history with honesty and show true remorse. The shrine honours war dead, including convicted World War II leaders like Hideki Tojo. The move has upset neighbours, including China. Tensions remain sensitive due to Japan’s past occupation of Korea and wartime actions across Asia.