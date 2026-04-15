Swamiji stands firm amid Peeth dispute row

Davanagere

Vachanananda Swamiji said on Wednesday that he will continue to stay on the Peeth and will not step away despite criticism. Speaking to reporters in Davanagere, he said there is no place for abusive words or hatred in his path and that he prefers peace over conflict.

He said his main goal is to work for the welfare of the community and raise the dignity of the Peeth. He added that he has faced criticism before and treats it as part of public life.

The Swamiji said he has spent years studying different spiritual centres across India and abroad and has learned from various gurus and saints. He said these experiences helped him focus on yoga and health awareness activities aimed at helping people live without disease.

He also said that since 2018 he has been working to strengthen the Peeth and support community needs through service and guidance. According to him, questions about community identity should be handled at the right platform and time.

He appealed to devotees to visit the Peeth for blessings and peace. He said he believes in responding to negativity with kindness and forgiveness.

He added that his philosophy is to spread love instead of hatred and to turn challenges into opportunities for service. He said his path is guided by patience and spiritual discipline.

Finally, he said that he will continue to work with devotees and community leaders to maintain harmony at the Peeth and ensure that spiritual activities and social service programs continue without interruption in the coming days while focusing on unity peace and constructive dialogue in society going forward always now