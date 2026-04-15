Civic issues raised over neglect of Ambedkar Bhavan

Sullia

A growing sense of discontent has emerged among residents over the alleged neglect of Ambedkar Bhavan, with community members warning of protests if immediate action is not taken by authorities.

At a meeting held locals pointed out that despite repeated representations, the condition of Ambedkar Bhavan remains unsatisfactory. Speakers alleged that the facility, which serves as an important social and cultural space, has not received the attention it deserves from the concerned authorities.

Residents highlighted multiple issues, including poor maintenance, lack of basic infrastructure, and administrative indifference. They said the building, which should function as a hub for community activities, is instead facing gradual deterioration.

Community leaders emphasised that Ambedkar Bhavan carries significant social importance and should be preserved and developed for public use. They also noted that several assurances had been made earlier, but little progress has been seen on the ground.

Warning of intensified agitation, participants said they would be compelled to launch protests if their demands are ignored. “We have waited long enough. If the authorities continue to delay, we will take to the streets,” one of the speakers said.

The meeting concluded with a call for immediate intervention from local administration to restore the facility and ensure that it serves its intended purpose for the benefit of the public.