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Udupi DC reviews Karkala lake DPR project

Cityhilights
By Cityhilights
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Karkala

The Deputy Commissioner of Udupi District led a field inspection of Ramasamudra Lake in Karkala town to review plans for its rejuvenation under the AMRUT 2.0 scheme.

The inspection focused on the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for developing the lake as part of the AMRUT 2.0 (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation) water body rejuvenation component. The lake falls within the jurisdiction of the Karkala Municipal Council.

Officials examined documents and discussed the proposed development works directly at the site, including assessments along the shoreline, wooded areas, and viewing points near the water. The visit involved a team of district administration personnel as group reviewed plans, walked through the lake vicinity, and evaluated the current condition of the water body and surrounding environment.

This initiative aligns with AMRUT 2.0’s objectives to rejuvenate urban lakes, improve water management, and enhance green spaces in towns like Karkala.

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