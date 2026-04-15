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MCC conducts children’s awareness session on waste management

Cityhilights
By Cityhilights
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Mangaluru

In an effort to instill environmental consciousness among the younger generation, the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) Surathkal team organized a special awareness session on waste management for children attending a summer camp.

The session was held at the Sri Adishakti Temple in Katipalla. MCC officials focused on educating the children about key aspects of responsible waste handling, including waste segregation, composting techniques, and the ban on single-use plastics.

The interactive program used fun games and activities to teach important environmental lessons, making the learning process engaging and memorable for the young participants.

This initiative reflects the MCC’s ongoing commitment to promoting sustainable practices at the community level, starting with awareness among children. By combining education with play, the Surathkal team successfully turned the summer camp into a platform for practical environmental training.

The event underscores the importance of early education in building a cleaner and greener Mangaluru.

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