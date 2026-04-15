Yakshagana training camp concludes with valedictory ceremony

Udupi

The valedictory function of the Yakshashikshana Sanivasa Shibira 2026, a residential training camp dedicated to the traditional art form of Yakshagana, was held under the joint organization of Yakshagana Kalaranga (R.) Udupi and Yakshashikshana Trust (R.) Udupi.

The event received sponsorship from Bhima Gold Pvt. Ltd., Bengaluru. BJP MLA from Kaup constituency, Gurme Suresh Shetty, participated in the closing ceremony.

Yakshagana, a vibrant folk theater tradition of coastal Karnataka involving dance, music, dialogue, and elaborate costumes, continues to receive focused efforts through such initiatives aimed at training and preserving the art for future generations. The residential camp provided intensive training to participants over its duration.

Organizers, dignitaries, and young trainees gathered for the valedictory function, highlighting the community’s commitment to cultural heritage.