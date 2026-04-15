Ambedkar Jayanti celebrated grandly in Holalu village

Mandya

The 135th birth anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar was celebrated with great enthusiasm and grandeur at Holalu village in Mandya taluk. The programme was jointly organised by the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Parivartana Trust, Jai Bhim Friends Association and local villagers.

The event was inaugurated by Melukote MLA Darshan Puttannaiah who lit the lamp and offered floral tributes to the portrait of Dr. Ambedkar in the absence of farmer leader Raghavendra Prakash.

Speaking on the occasion, he said it was a matter of pride to take part in the celebration and urged youth to follow Ambedkar’s life and ideals. He added that the Constitution given by Ambedkar plays a major role in India’s political growth.

Chief guest H.S. Nandish, former Director of Mandya District Stamp Office, said Ambedkar should not be limited to any one caste or group as he was a national leader and architect of the Constitution who rose through struggle. He called upon people to remember his contribution and follow his guidance.

Mandya RAPCMS director H.S. Yogesh Kumar spoke about Ambedkar’s biography and his inspiring life journey.

The programme also included a procession, which was flagged off by Society President H.P. Sachchidananda after paying floral tribute to Ambedkar’s statue. Students who excelled in PUC examinations were felicitated during the event.

Village leaders, trust members, youth leaders and hundreds of villagers participated in the celebration. A community feast was also organised, marking the occasion with unity, respect and cultural pride as residents paid tribute to Dr. Ambedkar’s legacy and contributions to society.