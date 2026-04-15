GSS literature lights path to global calm

Shivamogga

The national symposium on G.S. Shivarudrappa’s works highlighted literature as a remedy for global anxiety. Karnataka Sahitya Academy president L.N. Mukundaraj said poetry born from life experiences acts as a guiding light.

He added that the ideas of Kuvempu continue through GSS literature with strong democratic values. Keynote speaker Rajendra Chenni said GSS writings strengthen social well-being and uplift marginalized voices.

Vice Chancellor Sharath Ananthamurthy presided over the event and emphasized academic reflection on literature. Lingappa Gonal recalled GSS contributions to Kannada literature and cultural growth.

Kannada Bharati director Nellikatte S. Siddesh welcomed participants and introduced the programme. Dr. Chandrika gave the introductory speech, while Riya Aisha offered prayers at the beginning. Dr. Sasvehalli Satish proposed the vote of thanks and Dr. Purushottam delivered the closing address.

Scholars and writers from several districts across Karnataka attended the symposium.

Speakers highlighted that G.S. Shivarudrappa’s poetry remains relevant in today’s troubled world and offers hope through simple human values. They noted that literature can bridge social gaps and encourage peace among communities facing uncertainty. The symposium also reflected on Kuvempu’s ideals of equality and the continuing influence of Kannada literary traditions. Organisers said such academic discussions help younger researchers understand cultural roots and modern challenges better. Overall, the event was seen as a meaningful tribute to GSS and his literary legacy held successfully concluded.