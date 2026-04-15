RSS-linked appointments spark Congress outrage row grows

Karwar

The Uttara Kannada District Congress Committee is facing controversy after appointing people with RSS background to key party posts. It has been alleged that the selection of Siddaveeresh Megharaju as Banavasi Block Congress President and Dr. Ravi Bhat Baragadde as District General Secretary has upset many party workers.

These appointments are linked to MLA Shivaram Hebbar, and internal opposition has grown strongly within the party. Some leaders have written complaints to the KPCC and AICC presidents expressing concern over the decision. Reports say the district president has paused the Banavasi Block list, but the general secretary appointment remains unchanged. Opposition within the party has increased after MLA Shivaram Hebbar insisted on new office bearers. Senior leaders warned they may stage a sit-in protest if RSS-linked appointees are not removed. The dispute has widened divisions inside the Uttara Kannada Congress unit and created tension among workers. Party workers from the Congress, especially local cadres, have expressed strong dissatisfaction and said that giving positions to people associated with the RSS is against party ideology and discipline, and they demanded immediate review of the appointments and corrective action from the state and national leadership. Weeks of internal discussions and growing dissatisfaction have pushed the issue into the spotlight, with senior Congress functionaries expected to hold review meetings soon to address the conflict, restore unity within the organization, and clarify the criteria for future appointments, while both supporters and critics of the decision continue to debate its impact on party structure and grassroots trust in Uttara Kannada district politics going forward in coming weeks at both state and district levels for resolution process discussion