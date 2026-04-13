Seer Highlights Women Leadership, Social Welfare Event

Afzalpur

Seer Vishwaradhya Malendra Shivacharya said girls have the strength and ability to lead the world.

He was speaking at a programme organised in Afzalpur to mark International Women’s Day and Akka Mahadevi Jayanti. The event was held at Sri Malendra Math and included a free health check-up and blood donation camp.

The programme was jointly organised by the Karnataka State Banajiga Community Welfare Association and Sri Akkamahadevi Pattina Sahakara Sangha. Addressing the gathering, the seer appreciated the efforts of the community in organising meaningful social activities for the welfare of people.

He said women today are making progress in every field and have proved their ability to take leadership roles in society. He stressed that girls should be encouraged and supported to achieve their goals and contribute to the development of the nation.

Taluk Banajiga community president Basanna Gunari said the association has been actively involved in organising welfare programmes for several years. He pointed out that health camps are especially helpful for people in rural areas who have limited access to proper medical facilities.

During the programme, around 30 people donated blood, while more than 230 individuals underwent free health check-ups. Medicines were also distributed to the beneficiaries.

The event was inaugurated by Shantabai M.Y. Patil and presided over by Devika Sharanu Shetty. Doctors, including Dr. Sharanbasappa Dama, conducted the health check-ups and provided medical advice to the participants.

Several members of the community and local residents took part in the programme, making it a successful and meaningful initiative aimed at promoting health awareness and social responsibility.