Police Staff Accuse PSI Of Corruption

Vijayapura

Police personnel in Vijayapura have alleged corruption and misuse of authority against a Police Sub-Inspector.

In a serious development, staff of Adarsh Nagar Police Station have reportedly submitted a complaint against PSI Seetharam Lamani to top authorities, including the Governor, Chief Minister, Home Minister, Director General of Police, and local MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal. The personnel have sought immediate action over alleged irregularities.

According to sources, the complaint letter contains serious accusations, stating that the PSI had fixed rates for various illegal activities and was collecting money regularly. The allegations include collections from bars and dhabas, illegal transportation of rice, unauthorised gas sales, and sale of cigarettes and gutka.

The staff have also claimed that money was being collected to secure and retain the posting at Adarsh Nagar Police Station. If proven, these allegations raise concerns about the integrity and functioning of the police system in the area.

Apart from corruption charges, the personnel have raised concerns about alleged favoritism within the station. The complaint states that leave approvals were given only to staff considered close to the PSI, while others were denied leave, leading to dissatisfaction among personnel.

Sources said the situation has created unrest within the station, with several staff members feeling demoralised due to the alleged practices. The decision to escalate the issue to higher authorities highlights the seriousness of the matter.

The complainants have urged authorities to conduct a detailed inquiry and take strict action to ensure transparency and accountability in the department. So far, there has been no official response from PSI Seetharam Lamani or senior police officials. Further clarification and investigation are awaited.