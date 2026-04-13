Peenya Flyover Load Testing Postponed, Traffic to Move as Usual

Blurb: Load testing on Peenya Elevated Flyover postponed; no traffic curbs now

CH NEWS

Bengaluru

The scheduled load testing of the Peenya Elevated Flyover on National Highway-4 has been postponed, bringing relief to commuters as no traffic restrictions will be enforced for now.

The testing, which was planned from 5 am on Monday until April 17, was part of the final phase following recent cable repair works. Earlier, the Bengaluru City Traffic Police had announced temporary restrictions on all vehicular movement along the flyover during the testing period.

As per the earlier advisory, traffic was to be halted on both sides of the flyover between Kennametal Vidya Upper Ramp and SRS Down Ramp. Commuters travelling from Nelamangala towards the city were advised to use the NH-4 main road and service roads via Dasarahalli, Jalahalli Cross, Peenya Police Station Junction and Goraguntepalya. Similarly, those heading towards Nelamangala were to take diversions through SRS Junction and surrounding stretches.

However, with the postponement of the load testing, authorities have clarified that vehicular movement will continue without any restrictions, easing concerns for daily commuters and transport operators using the busy corridor.

Meanwhile, in a separate initiative to tackle rising congestion and improve road safety, the traffic police, in collaboration with the Institute of Road Traffic Education (IRTE) and Diageo India, have conducted a detailed study at key junctions across the city.

Locations including Chalukya Circle, Cantonment Railway Station Junction and H Siddaiah Circle were analysed for traffic flow, pedestrian movement and safety challenges.

The study has recommended several low-cost improvements such as better lane segregation, pedestrian safety islands, enhanced signal systems and improved signage, aimed at easing congestion and ensuring safer roads in Bengaluru.