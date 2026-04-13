Health officer urges lifestyle change on World Health Day

Chitradurga

On the occasion of World Health Day, Taluk Health Education Officer B. Moogappa urged people to change their daily habits and adopt a healthier lifestyle to improve their future well-being. He was speaking at an awareness program organized by the Health Department, Indian Red Cross Society, and NSS unit at Government Arts (Autonomous) College in Chitradurga.

Moogappa advised people to stay away from harmful habits, follow a balanced diet, and focus on cleanliness. He said that changing small habits can lead to a better and healthier life. He added that modern science and technology are helping people live longer, and everyone should make use of these benefits responsibly.

He also stressed the importance of preventing both communicable and non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, blood pressure, and cancer. He encouraged people to maintain hygiene and support efforts to build a disease-free society.

Government Arts College Principal Prof. Tarini Shubhadayini said that health is the greatest wealth and everything becomes possible when people are healthy. She called on students and citizens to follow health department guidance and work towards a healthier nation.

Indian Red Cross Society convener Pradeep Kumar gave the introductory remarks. NSS unit officer Basavaraj highlighted the importance of such awareness programs for students. Faculty members Dr. Soumya, Prasad, and other staff along with students attended the event and participated in the discussion.