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South Western Railway announces summer special train

Cityhilights
By Cityhilights
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Hubballi

The South Western Railway has announced a summer special train between Hubballi and Alipurduar to help passengers during summer holidays. Officials said the train will run one trip from Hubballi to Alipurduar via Bengaluru and several stations.

Train number 07323 will leave Hubballi on April 15 at night and reach Alipurduar after a long journey. The return train 07324 will depart Alipurduar on April 19 and arrive Hubballi on April 23 morning. The route includes major stops such as Davangere, Arsikere, Tumkur, Bengaluru, Vijayawada, Bhubaneswar, Kharagpur, and New Jalpaiguri.

The train has 20 LHB coaches with AC, sleeper and general class facilities. Officials said it aims to provide comfortable travel for holiday passengers across India during summer season. This service connects southern and eastern regions through a single rail link improving mobility and tourism.

South Western Railway officials also highlighted recent approval of Vande Bharat sleeper train between Bengaluru and Mumbai. They said this shows growing focus on fast modern rail connectivity in India.

Passengers have welcomed the summer special train as it helps reduce crowding during peak holiday period. Railway authorities said timings and routes were planned to ensure smooth operations and better passenger comfort. They urged travellers to book tickets in advance and follow guidelines for safe journey during the summer rush.

The service is expected to boost connectivity between Karnataka and West Bengal during peak travel demand period.

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