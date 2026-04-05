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Delhi crime branch busts medicine theft racket

Cityhilights
By Cityhilights
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New Delhi

The Delhi Police Crime Branch has uncovered a major racket diverting government hospital medicines meant for free distribution. Five accused, including a hospital insider, were arrested, and medicines worth approximately ₹70 lakh were recovered. The seized drugs, including Meropenem, Ceftriaxone, and Rabies Antiserum, are vital for treating serious conditions under government healthcare schemes. Investigators say the gang sold the medications for profit. In a separate crackdown on vehicle theft, two habitual auto-lifters were apprehended in Rohini, with 18 stolen two-wheelers, illegal arms, and other stolen items recovered under ACP Ramphool Meena’s supervision.

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