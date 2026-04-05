Protest Held Demanding Withdrawal of Proposed Amendment to Transgender Rights Law

Raichur

Members of various organisations advocating for gender and sexual diversity staged a protest rally in Raichur, opposing the proposed amendment to the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act by the central government.

The rally, organised by activists associated with movements for gender and sexual minorities, began at BRB Circle and passed through major streets before culminating at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Circle. Throughout the march, protesters raised slogans against the central government, expressing strong opposition to the proposed changes.

The demonstrators alleged that the amendment would undermine the dignity and self-respect of transgender persons and demanded its immediate withdrawal. They argued that the proposed law violates constitutional rights by restricting the right to self-identification of gender.

Protesters further claimed that the amendment goes against the landmark judgment of the Supreme Court of India, which recognises the rights of transgender persons, including the right to self-identify their gender. According to them, the proposed bill attempts to confine gender identity within a narrow definition and may limit recognition only to individuals with intersex variations. They also raised concerns over provisions that may require disclosure of medical information to authorities, stating that such measures would infringe upon the right to privacy. Activists termed the approach “unscientific” and regressive, warning that it could further marginalise already vulnerable communities.

Participants, including representatives of transgender groups, sex workers, and organisations working for sexual and gender minority rights, took part in the protest and voiced their concerns collectively. The protesters urged the government to reconsider the proposed amendment and ensure that any legislation related to transgender rights is inclusive, respectful of individual identity, and in line with constitutional and judicial principles.