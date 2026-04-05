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Police bust milk theft gang, arrest two

Cityhilights
By Cityhilights
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New Delhi

Delhi police’s Anti-Narcotics Squad has arrested two men, Mohit (alias Patha) and Ayush Maan Pandey (alias Pandit), for stealing milk and curd in Uttam Nagar. The gang reportedly followed delivery trucks, stealing crates for resale at local milk supply points. Police recovered 14 empty milk crates and a stolen three-wheeler. Mohit has a criminal history with 38 prior cases. The investigation was triggered by viral social media footage, and further details are awaited. This follows the recent bust of a separate racket diverting ₹70 lakh worth of government medicines for illegal sale.

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