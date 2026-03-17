Women should make the best use of opportunities: Sharada Malge

Sharada Malge urged women to focus on education, hard work, and independence, while Dr. Neelambika emphasized challenging gender biases and empowering daughters equally

Bidar

Women should make the best use of the opportunities they receive and move forward with confidence, said Commercial Tax Officer Sharada Malge. She stated that if women stop working out of fear, hesitation, or concern about what others may say, they will never be able to achieve their goals in life.

She was speaking as the chief guest at the International Women’s Day celebration, prize distribution for competition winners, and felicitation programme held at the ASR Function Hall near Chikkapet in Bidar city. The event was jointly organised by Akkamahadevi Women’s Credit Cooperative Society, Kittur Rani Chennamma Women’s Association, and the Women’s Wing of Karnataka Janapada Parishat, Bidar.

Sharada Malge said that if a woman dedicates the first 25 years of her life to education and hard work, she can lead a better life for the next 75 years. However, if she wastes time during the early years, she may struggle throughout her life to support her family and children. She urged women to cultivate determination and strive to achieve success.

The programme was inaugurated by Assistant Registrar of Cooperative Societies Dr. Neelambika, who said that society must change the mindset that only sons can achieve success while daughters cannot. She also emphasized the need for families to reflect on whether their sons are causing difficulties for other women. She advised women to stand on their own strength and make efforts independently instead of depending on their husbands when opportunities arise.

Dr. Savitribai Hebbale, newly elected Director of the Karnataka State Women’s Cooperative Federation, Bengaluru, delivered the introductory speech and highlighted that women should live with self-respect and dignity. She said the world cannot be imagined without women, who contribute to society in multiple roles as mothers, friends, inspirations, and pillars of strength.

Head of Community Medicine at BRIMS, Dr. Pallavi Kesari, also addressed the gathering and said women’s empowerment should begin at home.

On the occasion, Tanuja Kushnoor and Dr. Savitribai Hebbale, who were elected as directors, were felicitated along with ASI Sangeeta M.B., in-charge of the women’s police unit, for her dedicated service.

Senior writer Punyavati Visaji presided over the programme. Several dignitaries and members including Meenakshi Tagare, Mahananda Hebbale, Pankaja Huggi, Shilpa Parashetti, Sudha Gunnalli, Shilpa Dole, Archana Dakulge, and Shilpa Shivaraj were present.

Ambika and Priyanka Gurudev offered the prayer. Ambika Biradar compered the programme, Sunita Buderi welcomed the gathering, and Mallamma Santaji delivered the vote of thanks.