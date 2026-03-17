Muslim mindset must change, says Former Minister K.S. Eshwarappa 

Eshwarappa alleged stone-pelting in Bagalkot, targeting the Superintendent of Police, blaming Congress-led government for allegedly supporting such incidents

Kalaburagi

Former Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader K. S. Eshwarappa has sparked controversy with remarks about the Muslim community and the state government during a media interaction in Kalaburagi on Tuesday. He said the “mindset of Muslims in the state must change,” warning that otherwise they would have to face consequences. Referring to recent incidents of unrest, Eshwarappa alleged that stone-pelting incidents had taken place in Bagalkot and even the Superintendent of Police was targeted. He claimed such incidents were occurring because the Congress-led government was “standing behind them.” According to him, the state administration was encouraging appeasement politics by allocating special funds for Muslims in the budget. The former minister also criticised the government’s decision to announce Hajj Bhavans in Hubballi and Kalaburagi. He questioned why the government was not focusing equally on the welfare of backward classes and Dalits. “There are people who say this government exists only for Muslims,” he said. Eshwarappa further took aim at state minister Priyank Kharge, accusing him of making statements about banning the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). He said leaders like Indira Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru were not in a position to ban the RSS, and therefore such statements were unrealistic. Commenting on the political situation in the state, Eshwarappa alleged that the administration had completely collapsed and claimed that the developments in the Assembly reflected the failure of governance. He asserted that such circumstances indicated the Congress party would not return to power in the state. Reiterating his ideological stand, Eshwarappa said Hindutva must remain strong and that the people of the state should remain vigilant. He also dismissed speculation about leaving the BJP, stating that the party was “in his blood. Eshwarappa appealed to voters to support pro-Hindutva candidates in the upcoming by-elections in Davangere and Bagalkot, while adding that he would not join any new party even if one were formed by other leaders.