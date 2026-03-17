Railway promotion exam postponed after Kannada protests

Protesters demanded Railway exams include Kannada, criticizing the department for neglecting regional candidates and calling for cancellation and retesting

HUBBALLI

The South Western Railway has postponed its departmental promotion examination following protests by pro Kannada organizations demanding the inclusion of Kannada as an exam language.

The exam was scheduled for hundreds of railway employees seeking promotion to posts such as Goods Train Manager through a Computer Based Test. However, members of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike staged protests at examination centers, especially in Keshwapur, opposing the conduct of exams only in Hindi and English.

Protesters said the Railway Department has been ignoring the interests of Kannada speaking candidates. They demanded that the exam be conducted in Kannada and called for cancellation of the current test along with a fresh examination that includes the regional language option.

Due to the agitation, railway authorities immediately postponed the exam. Officials confirmed that candidates who had arrived at centers were asked to return, and a new date for the examination will be announced soon.

Railway Recruitment Cell Chairman Asif Ansari issued an official order regarding the postponement of the exam. Authorities also stated that a final decision on allowing Kannada as a language option will be taken by higher officials.

The protest was led by the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike faction headed by T.A. Narayana Gowda, who had earlier warned of strong action if the demands were not met. The organization has been actively campaigning for greater use of Kannada in government and public sector examinations.

Candidates expressed mixed reactions, with some supporting the demand for Kannada while others were concerned about the sudden postponement and uncertainty regarding the new exam date.

Officials assured that further updates will be communicated soon to all candidates.