MP seeks details on ADIP scheme measures

Dr. Mallikarjun requested detailed data on government posts for differently abled candidates, while Dr. Virendra Kumar highlighted expanded skill development programs improving their employment opportunities

DAVANAGERE

Member of Parliament Dr. Prabha Mallikarjun raised important questions in Parliament regarding welfare measures for differently abled persons under the ADIP scheme. During the Question Hour, she sought detailed information from the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

The MP asked whether there had been any revision in subsidy amounts under the scheme in recent years and requested reasons for any increase in expenditure. She also raised questions about employment opportunities for differently abled persons, including the current status of reservation in government jobs.

Dr. Mallikarjun specifically asked for complete data on the total number of posts sanctioned, the number of posts filled, and the number of vacancies reserved for differently abled candidates in government departments.

Responding to her queries, Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Dr. Virendra Kumar said the government has taken several steps to improve employment and economic opportunities for differently abled persons. He said skill development programs like Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana have been expanded to include more beneficiaries.

The Minister also stated that financial support in the form of low interest loans is being provided to encourage entrepreneurship among differently abled individuals. In addition, platforms such as Divya Kala Melas have been created to help them display and sell their products.

He further informed that reservation in education has been increased from three percent to five percent, while reservation in government jobs has been raised from three percent to four percent.

The Minister said these measures aim to promote self reliance, equal opportunities and social inclusion for differently abled persons across the country.