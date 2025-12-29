Unnao Rape case: SC to hear CBI plea against Sengar today

New Delhi

The Supreme Court will on December 29 hear a plea filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) challenging a Delhi High Court order that suspended the life sentence of expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the 2017 Unnao rape case.

As per the apex court’s cause list, a Bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices J.K. Maheshwari and Augustine George Masih is scheduled to take up the matter. Apart from the CBI’s petition, the court will also hear a separate plea filed by advocates Anjale Patel and Pooja Shilpkar opposing the High Court’s decision.

On December 23, the Delhi High Court suspended Sengar’s life sentence, noting that he had already served seven years and five months in prison. The suspension will remain in force during the pendency of his appeal challenging his conviction and sentence in the rape case. The CBI moved the Supreme Court against this order on December 26.

Sengar was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment by a trial court in December 2019 for raping a minor in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh.

Unnao rape victim, family protest at Jantar Mantar New Delhi



The survivor of the 2017 Unnao rape case, along with her family and activists, staged a protest at Jantar Mantar on Sunday against the Delhi High Court’s order suspending former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar’s life sentence. Demanding stricter accountability, the victim sought enhanced security for her family, citing threats and harassment. Protesters raised slogans against what they called undue leniency.

