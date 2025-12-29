Monday, December 29, 2025
KPCC forms committee to study student union elections

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) has set up a high-level committee to study the process, structure, and framework for conducting student union elections in the state, aiming to nurture leadership qualities among students from the grassroots.

KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar issued an order appointing the convenor and members of the committee, formed based on feedback from party leaders and workers advocating for student elections. Dr. Sharanprakash R. Patil, Minister for Medical Education, Skill Development, Livelihood, and Raichur District In-Charge, has been named as the convenor.

Other members include Higher Education Minister Dr. M.C. Sudhakar, Chief Whip Saleem Ahmed, MLAs Rizwan Arshad and B. Shivanna, Legislative Council members Puttanna, Basavanagouda Badarli, H.S. Manjunath, and KPCC leader Kirti Ganesh.

The committee has been tasked with examining various aspects, including the timing of elections, facilitators and obstacles, election procedures, transparency, and conducting polls in a politically neutral manner. It has been instructed to complete the study and submit its report within fifteen days.

