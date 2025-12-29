Presidential Maritime Milestone

Prez Murmu undertakes submarine sortie at Karwar naval base

NEW DELHI

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday undertook a submarine sortie at the Indian Navy’s Kadamba Naval Base in Karwar, becoming only the second President of India to experience an underwater voyage aboard a naval submarine.

The President sailed on INS Vaghsheer, an indigenous Kalvari-class submarine, marking a rare and symbolic moment that underscored the growing strength of India’s maritime capabilities.

Accompanied by Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi and Flag Officer Commanding Karnataka Naval Area Rear Admiral Vikram Menon, President Murmu interacted with senior naval officers and crew members during the sortie. As the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, she later greeted officers present at the base.

President Murmu arrived at the Kadamba Naval Base by helicopter from Goa airport and was received by Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot. Several senior civil and police officials, including Fisheries Minister Mankala Vaidya, were present during her visit.

INS Vaghsheer is the sixth and final submarine of Project 75 and was commissioned into the Indian Navy earlier this year. The Kalvari-class Scorpène diesel-electric attack submarine has been built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited in collaboration with France’s Naval Group.

Former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam was the first to undertake a submarine sortie, sailing from Visakhapatnam on February 13, 2006.