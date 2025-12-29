BSF, Police reject claim on Hadi killers entering India

Meghalaya Police and BSF dismissed Bangladeshi media claims that two suspects in Sharif Hadi murder crossed into state or that aides arrested

GUWAHATI

Meghalaya Police have denied Bangladeshi media reports alleging that two suspects in the killing of student leader Sharif Osman Hadi escaped into the northeastern state. Authorities also dismissed claims that two individuals who allegedly assisted the fugitives had been arrested in Meghalaya.

Reports quoting a senior official, said that suspects Faisal Karim Masud and Alamgir Sheikh crossed into Meghalaya with local support. According to the report, the suspects allegedly entered India through the Haluaghat border, were received by a man named Purti, and later taken to Tura by a taxi driver identified as Sami. The newspaper further stated that both Purti and Sami had been detained, claims echoed by other media outlets.

However, Meghalaya Director General of Police Idashisha Nongrang clarified that no arrests had been made. Another senior police officer said the state police have not received any official or unofficial communication from Bangladeshi authorities regarding the matter.

The BSF also rejected the reports, stating that internal verification confirmed the claims were “completely false.” A senior BSF official added that due to the demographic nature of the Meghalaya–Bangladesh border, outsiders are easily noticeable and locals have often helped identify such individuals.

Hadi, 32, was shot in Dhaka’s Paltan area on December 12 by motorcycle-borne attackers. He was later flown to Singapore for treatment but died three days later, sparking widespread violent protests targeting media establishments, cultural and political institutions, and diplomatic missions.

1. “Neither Purti nor Sami has been identified, traced or arrested anywhere in Meghalaya. The narrative appears to have been constructed without verification or coordination with Indian authorities,” the PHQ official said.



2. Backing the police stance, BSF Inspector General OP Upadhayay firmly rejected reports.He said there is no evidence or report of such an incident, calling the claims baseless and misleading, and added that the BSF works strictly on verified intelligence.



