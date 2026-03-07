BMTC partners with Chalo to revamp digital ticketing

Blurb

BMTC awarded a ₹40cr contract to startup Chalo for 11,000 smart ticketing machines supporting UPI, cards, and NCMC across Bengaluru’s buses

The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has awarded a significant contract to the Mumbai-based mobility startup Chalo to modernize its public transit fare collection system. Under a five-year agreement valued at approximately Rs 40 crore, Chalo will supply, maintain, and upgrade smart electronic ticketing machines (ETMs) alongside a comprehensive digital ecosystem for the city’s extensive bus network.

To initiate the project, Chalo will deliver about 11,000 smart ETMs, fully equipped with backend software and centralized ticketing platforms. As operational demands grow, BMTC expects this requirement to expand to nearly 15,000 devices over the contract’s lifespan. The agreement mandates Chalo to handle all operational maintenance, including server upkeep and software updates, for four years from the system’s launch, with BMTC holding an option for a one-year extension. This decision follows BMTC’s fourth attempt to finalize a comprehensive tender, replacing previous service providers to create a much more unified tech solution.

A major highlight of this partnership is the planned development of a dedicated mobile ticketing application for both iOS and Android users. Bus conductors will utilize the new handheld devices to seamlessly accept multiple payment methods, including UPI, debit cards, credit cards, and dynamic QR codes, while seamlessly logging traditional cash transactions.

​Crucially, the upgraded system will fully support the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC). This long-awaited integration promises interoperability with the Bangalore Metro, finally allowing commuters to use a single mobility smart card across both of the city’s transit networks. The smart machines will feature thermal printers and securely transmit real-time ticket data to a centralized cloud-based monitoring platform for better analytics.

Operating one of India’s largest urban bus fleets, BMTC manages over 6,800 buses and facilitates roughly 60,000 daily trips. With an average daily ridership of more than 45 lakh passengers, this technological leap is expected to significantly reduce fare leakage. It will also streamline the daily commute for millions of Bengalureans, cementing the city’s shift towards a completely cashless public transport ecosystem