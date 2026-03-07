Chinese Military Purges Raise Concerns Over Leadership Stability

Intro: A new report warns that ongoing purges inside China’s military are creating uncertainty and raising concerns about leadership stability

Beijing

China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is facing increasing instability in 2026 as investigations and purges continue across several military units and services. A report published by the international magazine The Diplomat states that probes connected to the February 26 cases may disrupt leadership readiness and affect China’s military planning.

The February 26 purge led to the removal of five former senior officers who once headed key branches of the PLA, including the Army, Navy, Air Force and Information Support Force. In addition, two commanders linked to the 73rd Group Army, stationed in Fujian Province opposite Taiwan, were also dismissed. Three other generals working in organisations under the Central Military Commission were removed from their positions.

On February 26, just before China’s annual “Two Sessions” political meetings, the National People’s Congress removed ten PLA officers from their posts as deputies. Although no official explanation was provided, analysts believe the action signals serious problems involving those officers.

According to the report, many of the removed officers had professional links to senior military leaders who were purged earlier. This suggests that previous investigations have triggered a chain reaction within the PLA, leading to the removal of both active and retired officers.

Among those affected were retired Admiral Shen Jinlong, former commander of the PLA Navy, and Admiral Qin Shengxiang, a former political commissar. Both lost their NPC positions despite having played major roles in expanding China’s naval strength.

The report says the widening investigations are likely to increase fear within the officer corps and could weaken morale in frontline units, including the 73rd Group Army facing Taiwan.