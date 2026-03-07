Tehran

Blurb: Iran’s president rejects US demand for surrender, calls for national unity, diplomacy with neighbours, and warns against foreign interference as regional tensions rise amid continued military strikes

Iran Rejects US Demand For Surrender

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has strongly rejected the United States’ demand for unconditional surrender, calling on citizens to unite and defend the country during a tense regional crisis.

In a televised address, Pezeshkian said Iran would never surrender and urged the people to stand together to protect the nation. He criticised the United States for ignoring international law and accused it of supporting attacks that target civilian places such as schools and hospitals.

His remarks came after US President Donald Trump said there would be “no deal with Iran except unconditional surrender,” insisting that Tehran must give in before any diplomatic talks could begin.

Pezeshkian said the Iranian people were ready to sacrifice their lives to protect their country. He declared that any idea of Iran surrendering should be forgotten forever.

At the same time, the Iranian leader tried to calm tensions with neighbouring countries in the Gulf region. He apologised for attacks that had affected their territories and promised that Iran would not strike neighbouring states unless they attacked first.

He called on Muslim nations in the region to cooperate for peace and stability instead of joining conflicts influenced by outside powers. Pezeshkian said disputes between neighbouring countries should be settled through dialogue and diplomacy. He also warned regional groups not to exploit the situation to attack Iran, saying reliance on foreign powers would damage regional independence. Meanwhile, tensions increased as Israel launched heavy airstrikes in Tehran and central Iran, while Iran’s Revolutionary Guards responded with another wave of missile attacks on Israeli targets and US bases.