Build model society with harmony and equality: Chaluvarayaswamy

Chaluvarayaswamy said humanity is united, but caste-based atrocities and untouchability persist, sadly undermining community dignity

MANDYA

Agriculture and District In-charge Minister N. Chaluvarayaswamy said society should move forward with harmony and equality, stressing that everyone must live with the feeling that all people are one. He called for building a model society based on unity and mutual respect.

He was speaking after inaugurating a seminar and workshop on the prevention of atrocities against Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities and the eradication of untouchability. The programme was organised by the District Administration, Zilla Panchayat Social Welfare Department and District Legal Services Authority at Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Bhavan. The minister inaugurated the event by lighting a lamp and offering floral tributes to the portraits of B. R. Ambedkar and Babu Jagjivan Ram.

Chaluvarayaswamy said humanity is one, though the caste system has existed for centuries. He said it is unfortunate that society still talks about atrocities and untouchability, adding that such incidents lower the dignity of the community.

He said the district has the potential to become free from atrocities and urged officials to ensure strict action against discrimination while also preventing misuse of the law. The government, he said, is working to quickly resolve cases under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Atrocities Act and support community development.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. Kumar said around 50 to 60 atrocity cases are registered in Mandya district every year. In the past decade, 850 cases were recorded and nearly ₹12 crore was given as compensation to victims.

Officials and seers urged people to follow the ideals of Ambedkar and Jagjivan Ram and promote equality to eliminate untouchability completely.