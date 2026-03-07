Literacy test for 600 students to be conducted today

Blurb

The 150-mark test requires 60 to pass; successful students receive literacy certificates, results are announced within a week, and the Gram Panchayat becomes fully literate

Mandya

A literacy test for around 600 students will be conducted on March 8 in Palagrahara Gram Panchayat of Nagamangala Taluk and one examination center at the district jail, officials said. Eight examination centers have been set up in the Gram Panchayat, and the test will be held in three sessions from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm, allowing students to write at their convenience, said G.P. CEO Nandini KR.

The test will carry a total of 150 marks, and students who score 60 marks or more will be declared passed. Successful candidates will receive a new literacy certificate. After evaluation at the taluk level, results are expected to be announced within a week. Upon completion, the Gram Panchayat will be officially declared fully literate.

The examination is being conducted in collaboration with the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), District Adult Education Department, and the District School Education and Research Training (DSERT). Nandini K.R. instructed all officials to maintain strict confidentiality and follow examination rules.

District Adult Education Officer T. Lakshmi, BEO Mahadeva, BRC principals through KSWAN, and chief superintendents of the examination centers were present during the preparatory meeting. The event aims to strengthen literacy in the region and promote education among all residents of the Gram Panchayat.