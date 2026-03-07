Dog Walk Row Sparks Clash at Bengaluru Apartment

Argument over a pet dog near a designated senior citizens’ walking area at Brigade Eutopia apartment in Varthur escalates into a physical clash; both sides approach police with allegations.

CH NEWS

BENGALURU

A disagreement over walking a pet dog inside an apartment complex in Bengaluru escalated into a physical altercation involving senior citizens and a resident. The incident occurred at Brigade Eutopia East Antopia Apartment in the Varthur area of the city and has now reached the police, with both sides filing complaints.

According to the complaint filed with the police, the issue began when a resident, Tarun Arora, stepped out with his dog for a walk inside the apartment premises. The complex reportedly has a designated space meant specifically for senior citizens to walk and exercise.

Police sources said Arora allegedly brought his dog close to the same walking zone. At that time, several senior citizens were present in the area. They questioned him about bringing the dog near the space reserved for them and also objected to the dog allegedly urinating close to the walking area.

What initially began as a verbal exchange soon turned into a heated argument. As the confrontation intensified, the situation allegedly turned physical. According to Arora’s complaint, seven to eight senior citizens assaulted him during the altercation.

The complaint states that he was kicked and attacked with hands during the incident. The situation could have worsened further, but a woman who was present at the spot intervened and separated the people involved, preventing the confrontation from escalating.

Following the incident, Tarun Arora approached the Varthur Police Station and filed a complaint alleging assault.

However, the matter has taken another turn as a woman from the group of senior citizens has filed a counter-complaint against Arora. In her statement, she claimed that the residents only questioned him about the dog urinating in the designated area. According to her allegation, Arora reacted aggressively, attacked them and also threatened them during the argument.

The woman further alleged that Arora intimidated them by saying their children live abroad and that he would not spare them. She stated that the senior citizens are now afraid for their safety and have requested police protection.

Meanwhile, CCTV footage from inside the apartment complex has captured parts of the incident. The visuals reportedly show a group of senior citizens exercising in the walking area while Arora is seen walking his dog nearby. During the confrontation, one of the elderly men can be seen throwing Arora’s mobile phone from his hand, after which the situation escalates into a physical clash.

Police officials said they are currently examining complaints from both sides and reviewing the CCTV footage as part of the investigation.