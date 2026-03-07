People-oriented budget with fiscal discipline: Snehalata Shetti

Vijayapura

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has presented a historic 17th State Budget while maintaining financial discipline and focusing on public welfare, said Vijayapura District Congress women leader Snehalata Shetti.

In a press release regarding the State Budget for 2026–27, Shetti appreciated the government for preparing a comprehensive budget aimed at the development of all sections of society, all regions, and various sectors across the state.

She noted that priority has been given to key sectors such as healthcare, education, agriculture, water resources and employment generation, which will strengthen the overall development of the state. The budget reflects the government’s commitment to the principle of “equal share and equal opportunities for all,” ensuring welfare for every section of society, she said.

Shetti also welcomed the budget announcement granting in-principle approval for the construction of a 0.67 TMC capacity storage reservoir at Baba Nagar in Vijayapura district under the Tubachi–Babaleshwar Lift Irrigation Project. Further, she said the government has decided to initiate the land acquisition process for the Krishna Upper Bank Project this year itself. The compensation fixed at ₹30 lakhs per acre for dry land and ₹40 lakhs per acre for irrigated land is a positive and farmer-friendly step, she added.