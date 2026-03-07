Public urge government to proceed with Praja Soudha construction in Talikoti

Blurb

The memorandum noted the donated land near schools, colleges, and Karnataka Housing Board layout is ideal for Praja Soudha, conveniently serving nearby villages within two to three kilometres

Vijayapura

Residents of Talikoti town have appealed to the authorities to allow the construction of the proposed Praja Soudha building on land donated for the purpose, stating that certain groups are opposing the project for political reasons.

In a memorandum submitted by local citizens, it was stated that Talikoti is a rapidly developing town, but due to the lack of suitable land for a Praja Soudha building, several administrative and development activities have been delayed.

The residents said a donor has already gifted two acres of land in Survey No. 623/4/1 (out of 19 acres 39 guntas) in the name of the Government of Karnataka for the construction of the Praja Soudha building. The land has been officially registered at the office of the Sub-Registrar in Muddebihal and entered in the records following an order issued by the Tahsildar on February 12, 2026.

However, some groups have allegedly begun opposing the construction, claiming that the land is located far from the town and would cause inconvenience to the public. The petitioners alleged that the opposition is politically motivated and intended to obstruct the overall development of Talikoti.

According to the memorandum, the donated land is located in a developing area close to the Karnataka Housing Board layout and several major schools and colleges, making it a suitable and accessible location for the proposed Praja Soudha. They also pointed out that nearby villages such as Maileshwar, Maskanal, Kodaganur, Karaganur, Gundakanal and Navadgi fall within a radius of two to three kilometres, which would make it convenient for villagers visiting government offices.

The residents further stated that the demand by some groups to construct the Praja Soudha at the old PWD premises is not practical, as the area is surrounded by liquor shops and dhabas, making it an unsuitable location for a government administrative building.

The petitioners urged the authorities not to heed what they termed as “anti-development forces” and requested the government to grant permission to construct the Praja Soudha building on the land that has already been donated for the purpose.