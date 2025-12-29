Jairam Ramesh claims Aravalli redefinition will fragment it

NEW DELHI

Amid a growing row over the redefinition of the Aravalli Hills, Congress leader and general secretary Jairam Ramesh on Sunday questioned Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, claiming the move would fragment and undermine the geographical and ecological integrity of the ancient mountain range.

In a detailed letter to the Minister, Mr. Ramesh said there were widespread concerns over redefining the Aravallis by restricting them to landforms with an elevation of 100 metres or more. He posed four specific questions, arguing that the proposed definition departs sharply from the scientific criteria followed for over a decade.

Mr. Ramesh pointed out that since 2012, the definition of the Aravalli Hills in Rajasthan had been based on a Forest Survey of India (FSI) report dated August 28, 2010. That report, he said, classified hills not merely by height but also by slope, buffer zones and the inclusion of flat areas, valleys and depressions within delineated regions.

Mr. Ramesh also referred to a November 7, 2025 report of the Supreme Court-appointed Central Empowered Committee, which found that 164 mining leases in Rajasthan fell within the Aravalli Hills as defined under the earlier FSI criteria.

The Congress has claimed that over 90% of the range would lose protection under the new definition, potentially opening large areas to mining and other activities.