Bhaichung Bhutia calls chaos at Messi’s Kolkata event ‘disappointing’

Former captain says poor organisation denied genuine fans access, hurting India’s global sporting image

RAIPUR

Former India football captain Bhaichung Bhutia expressed disappointment over the chaos that erupted during Argentine great Lionel Messi’s event in Kolkata, saying the episode reflected poorly on the country and denied genuine fans the chance to see their idol. He urged organisers to learn lessons to prevent a repeat of such incidents.

Bhutia was speaking to reporters at the airport in Raipur after returning from Jagdalpur, where he attended the closing ceremony of the Bastar Olympic 2025. His remarks came a day after angry fans vandalised parts of the Salt Lake Stadium, alleging mismanagement during Messi’s G.O.A.T India Tour 2025, prompting deployment of police and the Rapid Action Force.

“It is a bit disappointing because I heard that around 80,000 fans turned up. Everybody loves Messi, but genuine fans did not really get to see him, which is very unfortunate,” Bhutia said. “It also spoils the country’s name.”

Calling Messi’s visit a good initiative marred by poor planning, Bhutia said organisers appeared overwhelmed. “What we saw and heard was that many unwanted, self-claimed VIPs surrounded Messi, while genuine fans didn’t get to see him. People travel long distances and pay to watch their hero. When that doesn’t happen, frustration is natural,” he added, noting that fans had come from Bengal and the Northeast.

Asked about the state of Indian football, Bhutia said it was “not in great shape” at present but expressed hope that issues would be addressed in the future.

He also praised the Bastar Olympic as a meaningful effort to connect youth, especially from Naxal-affected areas, with sports. “Sports is the best medium to engage the younger generation. I hope Chhattisgarh, particularly Bastar, produces fine sportspersons,” he said, adding that tribal communities are naturally gifted in sports, citing the Northeast’s medal-winning record.