No public or private disputes over Unity Mall construction: Pramoda Devi

Mysuru

Mysuru’s Pramoda Devi Wadiyar has issued a statement clarifying her position regarding the proposed construction of Unity Mall. She stated that she does not oppose the mall itself but is concerned about building on her family’s private land. To protect this land, she has filed a case in court.

The disputed site is part of Dodkere Tank Bed in Survey No. 1 of Mysuru Kasaba Hobli. Pramoda Devi said she has no objection to displaying state handicrafts or GI-tagged products on the site. She emphasized that there are no public or private disputes regarding the project. The government is free to establish the mall, but it should use government-owned land rather than allocating private ancestral property for the construction.

She explained that her family’s land has historical significance, tracing back to agreements between the Government of India and the then state government during state mergers, effective from January 23, 1950. Preserving her ancestral property is her responsibility, and she has submitted all relevant documents to support her stance in court.

Pramoda Devi’s clarification stresses that her objection is legal and procedural, not personal or political. The government’s response to her petition will be examined in the Karnataka High Court, which will decide the matter in due course. Her statement aims to dispel any misunderstandings about conflicts or disputes over the mall construction, reaffirming her commitment to protecting family heritage while allowing lawful development.