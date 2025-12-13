State-level junior kabaddi championship thrills Mandya

Mandya

The “K.S. Puttannayya Cup 2025,” a state-level junior boys’ and girls’ kabaddi championship, was held from December 11 to 14 at the Agriculture University stadium in VC Farm, Mandya taluk, in memory of the late K.S. Puttannayya. The four-day tournament saw vibrant celebrations and enthusiastic participation from 31 teams representing all districts of Karnataka.

The event began with a grand welcome for special guests, including popular Melukote MLA Darshan Puttannayya, farmer leader Sunita Puttannayya, international kabaddi player B.C. Ramesh, and Agriculture University Special Officer Dr. K.M. Harini Kumar. They were greeted with floral tributes in a ceremonial procession from Mallanayakanakatte village, accompanied by traditional Pooja and Dollu dances, leading up to the VC Farm grounds. The inauguration included watering a sapling, symbolising growth and vitality, while the sports torch was received by Mrs. Sunita Puttannayya.

Darshan Puttannayya addressed the gathering, expressing happiness that a state-level tournament was organised in his father’s name, emphasizing participation, sportsmanship, and the importance of moving forward without focusing solely on winning or losing.

The event drew prominent dignitaries, including Badagalapura Nagendra (State President, Karnataka Raitha Sangha), A.L. Kempugowda (District President, Mandya Raitha Sangha), C.D. Gangadhar (Congress District President), local Panchayat leaders, amateur kabaddi association heads, and various farmer and sports leaders.

Mandya school children entertained the audience with cultural dance performances, and the streets of Holalu, Mallanayakanakatte, and VC Farm were beautifully decorated with electric lights, adding to the festive atmosphere. The championship successfully combined competitive sports, cultural celebration, and community engagement, leaving a memorable experience for players and spectators alike.