Koraga and Jenukuruba communities protest for land and jobs

Mangaluru

Leaders of Karnataka’s marginalized Koraga and Jenukuruba communities staged a protest outside the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi on Friday, demanding implementation of their longstanding requests related to land, employment, and institutional support. Both communities are recognised as Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) and have historically faced social and economic marginalization.

The Koraga community, indigenous to Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts, has been advocating for land rights for decades. Under the leadership of Dr. Muhammad Peer, a comprehensive study was submitted recommending that each Koraga family be allotted 2.5 acres of land along with rehabilitation support.

Key demands presented by the protestors included:

Enactment of a special land ownership law to allocate land to PVTG communities.





Establishment of a separate corporation for Koraga and Jenukuruba communities and implementation of targeted development schemes.





Political representation for the Koraga community in departmental committees and local governing bodies, including reservation of constituencies and nomination rights.





Employment rights, ensuring 100% direct recruitment opportunities for Koraga youth.





Formulation of a special employment policy for direct recruitment of all PVTG tribal communities.





The protest leaders submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister, reiterating the need to recognize the Koraga and Jenukuruba communities’ historical struggle for land, secure employment, and institutional support. Sundara Koraga, President of the Dakshina Kannada District Koraga Association, emphasized that these measures are vital to protect the rights and livelihood of these indigenous communities and strengthen their socio-economic empowerment.