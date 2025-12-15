The End of an Era: John Cena retires after 23 year WWE career

Icon bows out as iconic superstar submits in emotional Washington farewell showdown

WASHINGTON

One of professional wrestling’s most enduring careers came to an emotional close as John Cena ended his 23-year journey in World Wrestling Entertainment with a defeat against Gunther at Saturday Night’s Main Event. The 17-time world champion was forced to tap out to the “Ring General,” marking the first time in nearly 20 years that Cena had submitted in a WWE contest.

The stunning result left fans inside the sold-out Capital One Arena in disbelief, many watching with hands on their heads as the reality of Cena’s farewell sank in. With the loss, Cena closed his career boasting a remarkable resume: 17-time World Champion, five-time United States Champion, four-time Tag Team Champion, two-time Royal Rumble winner and a former Intercontinental champion.

After the bell, Cena soaked in the atmosphere, acknowledging the crowd that had supported him for more than two decades. In a symbolic gesture, he placed his shoes and armband in the centre of the ring before walking up the ramp for the final time. “It’s been an honour,” Cena said, drawing a thunderous ovation.

Moments later, the entire WWE roster emerged to salute the departing legend. In a touching tribute, Cody Rhodes and CM Punk draped their championship belts over Cena’s shoulders, underlining the respect he commands across generations.

In the match itself, Gunther dominated early, using his power and precision to keep Cena on the defensive. Cena rallied with trademark moves, including the Five Knuckle Shuffle and an Attitude Adjustment, igniting chants of “You still got it.” However, Gunther weathered the storm, regained control and ultimately forced Cena to submit, sealing a decisive victory.

Earlier, The Undertaker paid tribute on social media, recalling Cena’s 2002 debut and praising his lifelong commitment to “Hustle, Loyalty and Respect.” As the curtain falls, Cena leaves behind a legacy defined by resilience, discipline and an unmatched connection with fans worldwide.