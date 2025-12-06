DGCA forms 4-member panel to probe operational failures



DGCA launches a four-member probe panel to investigate IndiGo’s planning lapses and crew shortages that triggered massive nationwide flight cancellations

New Delhi

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday launched a high-level inquiry into IndiGo’s widespread flight disruptions, appointing a four-member committee led by Joint Director General Sanjay K. Bramhane. The investigation comes after IndiGo’s operations spiralled into chaos over the past few days, resulting in hundreds of cancellations as the airline struggled to comply with new Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) norms.

The regulator said preliminary observations pointed to “deficiencies” in IndiGo’s internal oversight, operational preparedness, and compliance planning, necessitating an independent probe. The panel, which includes Deputy Director General Amit Gupta, Senior Flight Operations Inspector Captain Kapil Manglik, and Flight Operations Inspector Lokesh Rampal, has been given 15 days to submit its report. The findings will help determine regulatory action and strengthen institutional processes.

The inquiry will examine the root causes behind the large-scale disruptions, including manpower planning failures, roster mismanagement, and the airline’s readiness to implement revised FDTL rules that require 48 hours of weekly rest and limit consecutive night duties.

The DGCA noted that despite repeated advisories, IndiGo failed to accurately predict crew availability, conduct necessary training, and adjust rosters ahead of the transition, leading to cascading delays across its network since late November. In a recent review meeting, IndiGo acknowledged miscalculations in assessing crew requirements.

IndiGo cancels over 1,000 flights

IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers says over 1000 flights cancelled today to achieve reboot.

“Tomorrow too there will be hundreds of cancellations,” he says. A return to normalcy will be achieved between December 10-15.

Govt puts new FDTL norms on hold



The government on Friday suspended the newly implemented Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) norms with immediate effect to stabilise flight operations.

The revised FDTL rules, which mandated 48 hours of uninterrupted weekly rest, limits on consecutive night duties, and other fatigue-management measures, were introduced in two phases from July 1 and November 1. IndiGo’s slow pace of hiring additional crew led to severe roster shortages and widespread cancellations.