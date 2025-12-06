DKS counters Chalavadi in Cartier Watch row

Deputy CM Shivakumar refuted Narayanaswamy’s allegations, posting his Lokayukta affidavit declaring three luxury watches, defending transparency, and asserting his right to wear them.

Bengaluru

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Friday hit back at Legislative Council Opposition Leader Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, who alleged that Shivakumar’s Santos De Cartier watch was not properly accounted for.

Responding on X (formerly Twitter), Shivakumar posted a copy of the affidavit he had submitted to the Lokayukta, which lists three luxury watches: a Rolex and two Cartier watches valued at ₹9 lakh, ₹23.9 lakh, and ₹12.06 lakh.

Taking a dig at Narayanaswamy, Shivakumar said a person in a responsible position should avoid making baseless statements, adding that he was transparent and had no reason to hide anything. He also reiterated that both he and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah have every right to wear watches of their choice.

The BJP has been criticising the duo for wearing “expensive” watches from the same brand, a controversy that erupted after the two leaders were seen sporting similar watches during a breakfast meeting at Shivakumar’s residence.

On Thursday, Narayanaswamy had challenged Shivakumar’s claim, alleging that the Cartier watch in question did not feature in his election affidavit