Dinesh Gundurao eyes CM post, launches ‘Swastha Mysuru’ initiative

Mysuru

Health Minister Dinesh Gundurao, while addressing the media in Mysuru, acknowledged his aspiration to become Chief Minister but emphasized that timing and circumstances will decide leadership. He clarified that there is no confusion within the party regarding the CM and Deputy CM positions, as both leaders are committed to high command decisions. Gundurao also criticized the opposition BJP for failing to raise farmers’ issues effectively.

During the event, the minister inaugurated the ‘Swastha Mysuru’ initiative, a public health campaign aimed at preventing non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and promoting healthy lifestyles. Launched in collaboration with the Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Odeyar Foundation and Health World India Trust, the initiative will run in Mysuru over the next two years. It includes screening for NCDs such as diabetes, hypertension, and certain cancers, particularly targeting individuals over 30, alongside free medication distribution.

Gundurao stressed the importance of community participation in health awareness, encouraging people to adopt nutritious diets and avoid junk food. The campaign builds on the successful ‘Healthy City Bangalore’ program and involves 15 companies, hospitals, NGOs, and government bodies, focusing on physical activity, mental health, nutrition, and preventive care.

Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Odeyar Foundation president Pramoda Devi Odeyar and Health World founder Nalini Saligram highlighted the urgency of addressing rising NCD rates, warning that neglect could escalate future health challenges. The initiative aims to reach large sections of the population, reinforcing public commitment to healthier living and proactive disease prevention in Mysuru.