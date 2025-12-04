Centre does a volte-face, rolls back ‘Sanchar Saathi’

The Department of Telecom stated it is removing the order mandating installation of the Sanchar Saathi app, following a 10-fold jump in voluntary app downlaods in just one day

New Delhi

The Centre, after backlash, removed on Wednesday the mandatory pre-installation of Sanchar Saathi cybersecurity app for mobile manufacturers.

The Department of Telecom (DoT) stated that it was rolling back the requirement after a sharp rise in voluntary downloads. “Just in last one day, 6 lakh citizens have registered for downloading the app, which is a 10x increase in its uptake. Given Sanchar Saathi’s increasing acceptance, the government has decided not to make the pre-installation mandatory for mobile manufacturers,” it stated.

The mandate to pre-install “was meant to accelerate this process”, it added.

“The government, with an intent to provide access to cybersecurity to all citizens, mandated pre-installation of Sanchar Saathi app on all smartphones. The app is secure and meant to help citizens from bad actors in the cyber world. There is no other function other than protecting users… and they can remove the app,” it stated.

The mandate, issued on November 28, required companies to ship all new devices, and update older ones, with the app.

The directive by the government, which projected the app as a crucial cybersecurity tool designed to help citizens track lost phones and prevent telecom fraud, triggered debate over privacy issues and opposition parties raised concerns about potential surveillance, data privacy violations, and the constitutional validity of such a mandate.

The order triggered widespread criticism, with opposition parties claiming the directive enabled state surveillance and raised concerns that the app could listen to calls or monitor messages.

‘Sanchar Saathi an option like any other app’

During a discussion in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Union Minister for Communications and Development of the North Eastern Region, Jyotiraditya Scindia informed the Parliament that the government is willing to amend the rules of the platform based on public suggestions and feedback.

Scindia, stressing that “Snooping is neither possible through the Sanchar Saathi app, nor will it ever be”, told Parliament that the app does not function without user registration, and every citizen has the full right to choose whether to use it or delete it anytime. The app, he added, does not activate automatically, and it works only if a user voluntarily opens it, registers, and chooses to use it.

“Just like any other app on your phone, Sanchar Saathi is an option. Citizens may use it if they want, or uninstall it anytime. In a democracy, the final authority is with the citizens. We are always ready to amend rules based on citizens’ suggestions and feedback and the Department of Telecommunications is prepared to improve the app and its rules based on feedback from the people,” Scindia said and added that the sole aim of this initiative is to protect every mobile user in India and the government is willing to amend the rules of the platform based on public suggestions and feedback.