Let him go, I won’t go without invite: Siddu

Bengaluru

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said he would not travel to New Delhi unless he is formally invited.

As his deputy D K Shivakumar flies to Delhi amid the ongoing power-tussle in Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said he would not travel to New Delhi unless he is formally invited

“Let him go. I will go only if I receive a call. I have not received a call so far,” the CM told reporters here.

Speculation in political circles has intensified once again after DK Shivakumar flew to Delhi on Wednesday afternoon. Although Shivakumar said he was going to Delhi for a private marriage function, there is a high chance he will meet top party leaders to discuss the ongoing political crisis in his home state.

Going for a marriage function: DKS

Speaking to reporters here, Shivakumar said he will be back in Bengaluru for a cabinet meeting after attending brief meetings and a marriage function.

“I am going to Delhi for a private marriage function. On December 14, we will be going to Ramlila Maidan, where a very big programme has been organised. From Karnataka, we need at least 300 people to visit Delhi. I have asked all the district ministers and MLAs to monitor that and take all the party cadres to the vote chori programme. I am going there to see the arrangements, and I will come back tomorrow morning for a cabinet meeting. I will just attend the marriage and 2-3 small meetings, and I will come back”, the Deputy CM said.

Issue could take 30 months or three years: Jarkiholi

Meanwhile, PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi fuelled further speculation over the power tussle, saying the issue could take “30 months or three years”.

“I said it could be 30 months or it could be three years,” he told reporters in Mangaluru.

This comes as senior Congress leader KC Venugopal witnessed a display of internal party dynamics upon his arrival at Mangaluru airport, with party workers chanting conflicting slogans in favour of Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah.

It’s all over now: Parmeshwara

Meanwhile, Home Minister G Parmeshwara said he does not wish to comment further on recent political differences, saying any minor issues have been resolved. “I dont want to comment unnecessarily. It’s all over now. Whatever little difference was there, if it was there, has been resolved,” he told reporters.